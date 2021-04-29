Brand award to honour resilient transformers

SPBA organisers note how enterprises had to accelerate digitalisation and innovation

At the launch of the 2020/21 Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA) yesterday were (from left) Mr Rob Khoo, Sunseap Group head of marketing and communications; Mr Ernst Huber, Huber's executive producer; Mr Eugene Ang, JK Technology director; chairman
At the launch of the 2020/21 Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA) yesterday were (from left) Mr Rob Khoo, Sunseap Group head of marketing and communications; Mr Ernst Huber, Huber's executive producer; Mr Eugene Ang, JK Technology director; chairman of the award organising committee Chew Lee Ching and co-chairman Goh Sin Hwee. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
At the launch of the 2020/21 Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA) yesterday were (from left) Mr Rob Khoo, Sunseap Group head of marketing and communications; Mr Ernst Huber, Huber's executive producer; Mr Eugene Ang, JK Technology director; chairman
(Above) The SPBA, which is now in its 20th year, has recognised more than 470 local brands. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Innovative local brands that have transformed their businesses and shown resilience amid the pandemic can throw their hats in the ring for a coveted annual award.

The Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA) has recognised the unprecedented environment of the past 12 months by making "On to Higher Ground" the theme for this year.

It reflects the challenge the current economic climate presents as businesses make their way towards recovery after the pandemic, said the event's joint organisers, the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) and Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

"2020 was a year of immense challenges and disruptions, with many businesses having to operate in survival mode," they noted at a launch ceremony at the Singapore Press Holdings News Centre in Toa Payoh yesterday.

''Moving away from traditional business models, enterprises had to accelerate their pace of digitalisation and innovation in order to transform and adapt to a completely new business landscape.''

The SPBA, which is now in its 20th year, has recognised more than 470 local brands.

Ms Chew Lee Ching, chairman of the award organising committee, praised previous winners such as White Restaurant, which she noted had seen an increase in takeaway and delivery orders during the circuit breaker last year.

The eatery, which is known for its signature white beehoon dish, worked with Oddle, an online food delivery platform, to implement a system for order taking, delivery and marketing.

Around 50 per cent of its sales now come through this platform, said Ms Chew, adding that ''the brand's digitalisation investment has certainly paid off''. She is also vice-president of ASME's awards and special projects department.

Ms Goh Sin Hwee, co-chairman of the award organising committee, said: ''Many enterprises and business owners have experienced challenging and difficult ordeals since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.''

Ms Goh, who is also associate editor of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Newspapers Division, said that the awards seek to recognise deserving local enterprises that have overcome setbacks and transformed their business.

''We earnestly encourage brands to join and embark on the award journey.''

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'Brand award to honour resilient transformers'. Subscribe
Topics: 