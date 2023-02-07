BP posts record profit, dilutes green target

LONDON - British energy giant BP on Tuesday announced record annual profit thanks to soaring oil and gas prices, as it watered down its target for cutting carbon emissions.

BP’s underlying profit more than doubled to a record US$27.7 billion last year, sparking renewed outrage from green groups and unions demanding far greater action on tackling climate change and a cost-of-living crisis.

The huge earnings mirror record profits by BP rivals after the invasion of Ukraine by major fossil-fuels producer Russia hit supplies and pushed the West into beefing up its energy security.

BP’s exit from its 19.75-percent stake in Russian energy group Rosneft cost it more than US$24 billion, however.

That pushed it into a loss after tax totalling US$2.5 billion last year, compared with net profit of US$7.6 billion in 2021.

BP on Tuesday also said its carbon emissions would not fall as quickly as anticipated.

The company expects carbon emissions from oil and gas production to fall by between 20-30 percent in 2030 compared to 2019.

This compared with its prior forecast for a drop of 25-40 percent.

“We need continuing near-term investment into today’s energy system – which depends on oil and gas – to meet today’s demands and to make sure the transition is an orderly one,” said chief executive Bernard Looney.

“We will prioritise projects where we can deliver quickly, at low cost, using our existing infrastructure, allowing us to minimise additional emissions and maximise both value and our contribution to energy security and affordability.”

Speaking later on an investor webcast, Looney said BP’s “ambition and aims, taken together, are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement” which says global greenhouse emissions must drop 45 percent by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But environmentalists hit out at the strategy update.

“Not only will BP’s new strategy fail to deliver much-needed energy security in the UK but it will ensure that people across the globe already battling devastating droughts, floods and heatwaves, will continue losing their lives and livelihoods,” said Kate Blagojevic, Greenpeace UK head of climate justice.

“It’s time to stop drilling and start making polluters... pay the price for the climate damage they are causing all around the world.”