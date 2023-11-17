Boustead, a wake up call for retail investors?

SINGAPORE – Shareholders of the several companies who accepted “lowball’’ buyout offers must surely be feeling more than a touch of envy – and possibly even regret – at news of the substantial revision in the privatisation offer price for Boustead Projects.

If there is one key takeaway from the ongoing attempt by Boustead Singapore to privatise and delist its real estate and engineering subsidiary Boustead Projects it is this: When lowball takeover prices are tabled, minority shareholders should reject offers that are clearly exploitative and exercise patience.

This is what the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has always advocated and will continue to recommend whenever we encounter lowball offers, such as those made for Chip Eng Seng, Lian Beng, Global Palm Resources and Golden Energy and Resources.

In the case of Boustead Projects, the final exit offer announced on Nov 15 of $1.18 is a hefty 24 per cent premium over the revised price of 95 cents lodged in February. Those who held out and refused to surrender their shares have ultimately prevailed.

To see why, a quick recap of subsequent events should prove useful.

On Feb 6, Boustead Singapore announced an offer of 90 cents per share for Boustead Projects. Sias then intervened with an appeal for a price that was closer to the company’s net asset value (NAV) of $1.265 as at Sept 30, 2022.

This resulted in the price being raised on Feb 22, albeit only marginally, to 95 cents. It was a price which, although closer to the NAV, was seen as being still not good enough.

This was a view largely shared by PrimePartners, the independent financial advisers to Boustead Projects, which issued an opinion that 95 cents was “not fair but reasonable’’.

It was deemed reasonable given that trading was illiquid but not fair because it fell way below PrimePartners’ own valuation range of $1.17 to $1.38.

At the time, the fear among minorities was that if they did not accept the 95-cent offer, they may have ended up in limbo, holding stock in a company whose shares could be suspended from trading because of an insufficient free float.

This fear probably arose out of the company’s response to the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which had asked what would happen to the shares held by public investors if the shareholding interest of Boustead Singapore and its concert parties exceeded 90 per cent.

The question was posed as Boustead Singapore had said it was unable to avail itself to the rights of compulsory acquisition.

Boustead Projects replied that shareholders who did not accept the offer would hold shares in a company that may be suspended from trading.