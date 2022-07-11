Boss, start warming up for flexi-work guidelines in 2024

SINGAPORE - Singapore will have its own manual on flexible work in two years.
You could call it a book of rules governing the conduct of bosses and workers in arrangements on working any time, anywhere, in many formats.
SINGAPORE - Singapore will have its own manual on flexible work in two years.
You could call it a book of rules governing the conduct of bosses and workers in arrangements on working any time, anywhere, in many formats.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.