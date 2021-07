SINGAPORE - During his yearlong stint in Silicon Valley, Mr Raimie Tang, 27, attended start-up networking events every night after his 9-5 internship at a creative agency in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California.

There in California on the NUS Overseas College (NOC) programme in 2018, the co-founder of dateideas , a booking platform for couples, wanted to learn about data science and virtual reality through these events.