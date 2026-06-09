Bombardier to expand private jet service hub in Singapore and hire over 200 new staff

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Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, tours the current Bombardier Singapore Service Centre, on June 9.

SINGAPORE – Canadian private jet maker Bombardier will invest $100 million to expand its Singapore Service Centre in Seletar Aerospace Park, nearly doubling its footprint to meet growing demand from its customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

The expansion will add a new 250,000 sq ft facility alongside its existing centre, creating more than 200 well-paying jobs.

The service hub will offer scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and 24/7 aircraft-on-ground support. It will also have a component repair and overhaul workshop, a customer lounge and crew rest area.

Bombardier’s existing services centre here is already the largest business aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub in the region.

The expansion will make it the biggest in the world.

Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with operations starting in the second half of 2028.

Bombardier’s current 300-strong workforce includes about 250 licensed engineers and technicians.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, said the new facility will reinforce Singapore’s position as a leading business aviation hub in the region.

Calling the move more than just an expansion of Bombardier’s operations in Singapore, she said it “reflects Bombardier’s confidence in Singapore and our strong partnership”.

It will also deepen partnerships with local industry, added Low, who is also Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

As a new anchor member of A*STAR’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre, Bombardier will work with the public-private R&D platform’s local research and development ecosystem to advance next-generation MRO solutions.

This will include digitalisation, automation and the use of artificial intelligence to make operations safer, more efficient, and more reliable.

Paul Sislian, Bombardier’s executive vice-president of aircraft sales and after-market services, said: “Asia-Pacific remains an important hub for Bombardier, and this investment is expected to further strengthen our footprint and ability to serve customers across the region.”

He said the company’s expanded presence at Seletar Airport is expected to help develop regional growth and aerospace talent by creating highly skilled jobs over time.

Bombardier’s Services business has a strong footprint in Asia-Pacific, including a service centre in Melbourne, Australia and a jointly owned facility in Tianjin, China. Singapore plays a key role in Bombardier’s regional network, hosting one of its customer response centres and its largest regional parts hub.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing aviation and aerospace market globally, driven by surging air travel demand expected to outpace other regions.

This regional growth momentum puts Singapore’s aerospace sector at the centre of unprecedented expansion opportunities.

Singapore’s aerospace sector spans more than 130 companies across manufacturing, MRO, R&D and after-market services, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB).

In 2024, the sector’s output grew 19 per cent year on year to top $ 18 billion. EDB expects further job creation over the next five years, adding to the current workforce of about 22,000.

Bombardier has about 5,100 aircraft in service today. In April 2026, it reported a record order backlog of over US$20 billion (S$25.7 billion) amid soaring demand for its business jets such as Global and Challenger.