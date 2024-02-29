Bitcoin surpasses US$60,000 as demand from ETFs triggers bull run

NEW YORK - At the heart of the rally that is pushing Bitcoin towards a record high is a simple tenet of economics: Supply and demand.

The surge in demand for the cryptocurrency that is resulting from new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is vastly outstripping the amount of Bitcoin that long-time holders are willing to sell.

That is what lit the match that has set the crypto market on fire, with fuel being added from traders chasing the upward momentum, covering short positions and loading up on leveraged bets that the bull run will continue.

It all culminated in a wild session for the crypto market on Feb 28, with Bitcoin jumping as much as 13 per cent to US$63,968 – its first trip above US$60,000 since November 2021 – before it pared gains as a surge in traffic triggered trading outages and displays of $0 balances for users of Coinbase, the largest US digital-asset exchange.

Bitcoin has jumped about 40 per cent already in 2024, triggered mostly by the successful launch of US ETFs holding the coins, which have attracted more than US$6 billion since they began trading Jan 11.

Bitcoin last traded at US$60,000 in November 2021, after reaching an all-time high of almost US$69,000 earlier that same month.

“It’s pretty nuts,” said Mr Ryan Kim, head of derivatives at digital-asset prime brokerage FalconX.

An upcoming reduction in Bitcoin’s supply growth, known as the halving, is adding to the optimistic sentiment.

To be sure, halvings used to have a more significant impact on Bitcoin prices, since miners earning rewards for their work validating blocks of transactions were in control of large portions of the new tokens issued by the blockchain.

But the process alone now likely has much less influence on Bitcoin since the vast majority of the token is already mined.

Still, with the next halving in April set to reduce supply amid a surge in demand from ETFs, speculative appetite is raging for Bitcoin as well as smaller tokens ranging from Ether to Dogecoin.

“We are starting to see a pretty clear Fomo (fear of missing out) kind of rally,” said Mr Zaheer Ebtikar, founder of crypto fund Split Capital. “More and more people are just convinced to buy.”

Bitcoin’s trading volume surged to more than US$79 billion, or by almost 60 per cent, in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.

As the original cryptocurrency went higher and higher, Coinbase Global began experiencing what chief executive Brian Armstrong referred to on the social media platform X as a “Large surge of traffic”.

The exchange reported that some users were experiencing errors when attempting to buy or sell, and that some may see a zero balance in their accounts.

“Your assets are safe,” Coinbase said on its website, later adding that activity had begun to normalise.

The intense rally has Bitcoin on pace for its biggest monthly gain since December 2020, when the digital token jumped 50 per cent to around US$9,600.

Bitcoin has more than tripled in value since the start of 2023, climbing back from a 64 per cent plunge in 2022, in a remarkable comeback from a series of crypto industry scandals and bankruptcies that had raised questions about the viability of digital assets.

Digital tokens are jumping even though investors have pared back expectations for looser monetary policy in 2024, evidenced by a rise in US Treasury yields.

Bitcoin has outperformed traditional assets like stocks and gold in 2024.

“This reversal is all the more impressive in the light of central banks signaling they intend to keep rates high a while longer, eroding the theory that the next crypto bull would be driven by dropping interest rates,” said Mr Michael Safai, co-founder at quantitative trading firm Dexterity Capital.

The speed of the rally has some observers warning that it leaves investors susceptible to the boom and bust cycles that have become emblematic of crypto.

“This move has been very sharp, leverage is very high at the moment, as implied by derivatives basis and funding rates, so I would not be surprised by a sharp correction” or 20 per cent or more, said Mr Jaime Baeza, founder at crypto hedge fund AnB Investments. “Nonetheless, I would not be shorting into this rally while it continues to move at this pace.” BLOOMBERG