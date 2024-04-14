Bitcoin slump on Iran attack flashes warning for global markets

Bitcoin struggled for traction after sinking the most in more than a year, part of a wider tumble in cryptocurrency markets as escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East spurred risk aversion.

The largest cryptocurrency slid 7.7 per cent on April 13, the biggest such retreat since March 2023. The token pared some of the drop to change hands at about US$63,230 as at 11.36am in Singapore on April 14. Most other major coins such as Ether, Solana and meme-crowd favourite Dogecoin nursed 24-hour losses.

Iran launched attack drones and missiles against Israel in apparent retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, taking the conflict in the region into a perilous new phase. Digital assets trade during the weekends, giving investors a window on the potential mood when traditional markets reopen on April 15 – though much can change between now and the restart.

A continuation of the crypto sell-off “is probably contingent on further escalation”, said crypto fund Split Capital founder Zaheer Ebtikar, adding “people will really look for what markets will look like on Monday (April 15)”.

As Israel braced for an attack, the tension hurt stocks April 12 and boosted havens such as bonds and the dollar. Coinglass data show about US$1.5 billion of bullish crypto wagers via derivatives were liquidated on April 12 and April 13, one of the heaviest two-day liquidations in at least six months.

Leverage “has gotten completely overwhelmed in the last three days, so that’s caused prices to materially deteriorate” in digital assets, said Mr Ebtikar.

Bitcoin is down about US$10,000 from a mid-March record of US$73,798. Demand for dedicated US exchange-traded funds that debuted in January helped the token reach an all-time high, but net inflows into the products have moderated lately.

Crypto speculators are awaiting the so-called Bitcoin halving, which will reduce new supply of the token in half and is expected around April 20. Historically, the halving has proved a tailwind for prices, though there are growing doubts about whether a repeat is likely given Bitcoin recently hit a historical peak. BLOOMBERG