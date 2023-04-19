Bitcoin rebounds: Here’s what crypto investors should know before hopping on board

SINGAPORE – Bitcoin appears to be back in favour with investors after the popular cryptocurrency pushed past US$30,000 last week – the first time it has hit that level since June 10, 2022.

The largest digital currency by market capitalisation has risen by more than 70 per cent since January, outstripping an 8 per cent climb in global stocks, noted Bloomberg.

There has been a marked turnaround after a series of high-profile bankruptcies in the sector sent Bitcoin’s price tumbling from a peak of around US$68,000 in November 2021 to just over US$15,000 in November 2022.

Bitcoin’s rebound also follows this year’s failure of Swiss bank Credit Suisse and three United States banks, two that did business extensively with the crypto sector.

The events have revived the case for crypto as an alternative, decentralised banking system unhampered by financial intermediaries like banks.

They are also testing the US Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep interest rates high. The Fed started hiking rates to tame inflation last year, a move that triggered an outflow of cash from risky assets like crypto, but has since hurt parts of the economy.

Any U-turn could once again raise crypto’s appeal as an alternative investment class.

DBS chief economist Taimur Baig said: “We associate this year’s rebound in cryptocurrencies with expectations of a peak in the global monetary policy cycle and as an expression of risk diversification by investors.”

Interest in crypto investing remains high in Singapore despite a general lack of understanding about the sector, said consultancy CT Group.

Its online poll of 1,057 Singaporeans in March showed that about 60 per cent are likely to buy crypto in the next few years, believing it can help them get ahead.

But nearly 50 per cent said they were not confident in explaining what crypto is to others, revealing a poor understanding of the product.

If crypto is on your radar, here’s what to know before hopping on board.