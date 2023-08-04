Biotech start-up Mirxes weighs Singapore IPO, aims to double global headcount by 2026

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based cancer diagnostics start-up Mirxes is still weighing an initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore after filing for an IPO on Hong Kong’s stock exchange last week.

The company also said that it plans to double its headcount within the next three years, from 400 now to 800, with the bulk of its workforce stationed in China, while Singapore will serve as its global headquarters and base for the region (Asean).

When asked if Mirxes still intends to file for an IPO on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) after its HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing) filing, Mirxes co-founder and chief executive Zhou Lihan said that the company is considering the possibility of a dual listing on SGX.

“Both Hong Kong and Singapore are prominent financial hubs in Asia, offering supportive business environments and access to investors in the region,” he added.

In April, a report by The Business Times stated that Mirxes made its first submission of documents to SGX, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dr Zhou told The Straits Times on Tuesday that his company “started official conversations” with SGX in the last quarter of 2022, but did not reveal if and when it had already made its formal application to SGX.

Last week, filed its listing application under Chapter 18A of HKEX’s listing rules, potentially becoming the first company outside of Hong Kong and China to be granted an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company also announced that it raised US$50 million (S$67 million) in a Series D funding round which saw participation from new investors including Chinese state-owned fund Beijing Fupu, Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

NHH Venture Fund and Singapore’s state-linked EDBI were returning investors.

Dr Zhou said that Mirxes has been eyeing an IPO in Hong Kong for some time, due to its proximity to North Asia, where stomach cancer is prevalent.

He also noted how Hong Kong sets a precedent, as there are 60 biotech companies listed on the Hong Kong mainboard, including one of Mirxes’ investors and fellow cancer-diagnostics company New Horizon Health, which raised US$263 million in its February 2021 IPO.

“Hong Kong gives us access to a sophisticated pool of investors and also the Chinese market,” he added.

Eight of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world have operations in Singapore, while there are 41 healthcare companies listed on the SGX, of which roughly 20 are a mixture of biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment/supply companies.

Dr Zhou said that Singapore is good for innovation and product pilots, but the market is too small compared with North Asian countries such China, Japan, and Korea.

“For any tech company to survive and scale, regional and global markets are needed,” he added