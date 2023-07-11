Biopharmaceutical maker Avantor opens new hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Local biopharmaceutical firms that require chemicals under strict quality control can now turn to Avantor’s new manufacturing and distribution hub, which was launched on Tuesday.

The firm works with 300,000 biopharmaceutical customers globally and supplies them with chemicals and equipment needed for development of biopharmaceutical products. These products include drugs and vaccines.

Mr Christophe Couturier, executive vice-president Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Avantor, said that the firm chose to invest in the Singapore hub to supply the strong local biopharmaceutical market, while leveraging on its central location to effectively serve its customers across AMEA.

“By enhancing our regional capabilities through the launch of our Singapore Manufacturing and Distribution Hub, we tap our legacy of serving the evolving needs of customers, demonstrating our commitment to advancing life-changing science,” he added.

The hub includes a fully equipped quality control laboratory and two warehouses, which store more than 25,000 stock-keeping units of chemicals, consumables and equipment. These facilities will allow the hub to drive innovation to address the immediate challenges in AMEA’s biopharma industry.

With the new hub, customers will experience quicker turnaround times and increased supply chain resiliency. It also allows for an expanded capability with current good manufacturing practices compliance and strict quality control for customers.

Ms Elaine Teo, senior vice-president at the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “Avantor’s latest expansion of its Singapore hub enhances the supply of key materials and services required by biopharma manufacturers in Singapore and the region.

“This strengthens supply chain resilience for businesses and enhances the competitiveness of Singapore’s biomedical sciences industry, an integral part of Singapore’s manufacturing sector.”

Avantor currently has 120 staff members in the Singapore hub and are looking to hire 45 more for the first phase of the manufacturing hub. Some roles they are looking to hire include production engineers, chemists and microbiologists.