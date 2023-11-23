Binance sees $1.28 billion in outflows after Zhao steps down to settle US probe

BENGALURU - Investors pulled about US$956 million (S$1.28 billion) from crypto exchange Binance over the past 24 hours, market data showed, after its founder and chief executive Zhao Changpeng stepped down and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to settle a years-long US illicit finance probe.

The deal, in which Binance will pay US$4.3 billion to US authorities, raises questions over the future of the world’s largest crypto exchange and marks another blow for an industry beset by scandals. Zhao has been replaced by Richard Teng, a Singaporean and former executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange.

It remained unclear on Wednesday how much jail time, if any, Zhao would ultimately serve, and how much influence he - as Binance’s founder and major shareholder - could continue to exert on Binance under the terms of the settlement.

Some analysts also noted that the deal was unlikely to end the exchange’s US legal woes, with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges alleging Binance broke US securities laws still unresolved.

“Binance is not entirely out of the woods. The ongoing civil lawsuit with the SEC remains a concern for the exchange, which (is) likely to result in further fines,” wrote Robert Le, a crypto analyst at data firm PitchBook.

Data from crypto analytics platform Nansen, which does not include bitcoin flows, signaled some investors had been rattled by the news, pulling US$956 million from the exchange. Still, the outflows were small relative to the more than US$65 billion of assets that remain on Binance, Nansen said.

As it strived for market dominance, Binance shunned key checks Zhao believed would turn customers off, authorities said.

It failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions, including with organisations the US described as terrorist groups such as Palestinian militant group Hamas, and never reported transactions with websites dedicated to selling child sexual abuse materials.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said on Tuesday it had worked hard to make Binance “safer and even more secure.” Lawyers for Zhao did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he conceded “I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility.”

Prison time

While authorities have probed Zhao and Binance since at least 2018, Zhao’s exit marks a dramatic development for one of the most powerful figures in the crypto industry. Zhao, who resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), entered his plea in a Seattle court on Tuesday.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 months under US guidelines and has agreed not to appeal any sentence up to that length. Prosecutors will take a position on how much jail time to seek closer to Zhao’s Feb 23 sentencing hearing in Seattle, a Justice Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

“But we do reserve the right to seek a sentence above the guidelines.”