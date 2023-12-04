Binance’s VIP traders got sneak peek of record US crypto fine at Singapore dinner

WASHINGTON – As the contours of Binance Holdings’ multi-billion-dollar settlement with the US authorities coalesced in September, some of its biggest traders who were in Singapore attending a conference got a preview.

The bottom line, served alongside a haute, Binance-hosted private dinner in a bustling nightlife district was: The largest crypto exchange in the world would survive its American legal troubles.

That evening, a few dozen or so market makers dubbed VIPs entered a dining room at the posh members-only club called 1880.

Notably absent from the scene was Zhao Changpeng, the firm’s public face who would just two months later plead guilty to a criminal charge in a Seattle courtroom and step down.

However, Mr Richard Teng, Zhao’s replacement-to-be, was there mingling with the guests, according to several attendees, who asked not to be identified discussing the private gathering.

As the dinner wore on, the party broke off into smaller groups. Binance officials were asked directly about details on the company’s legal woes.

The assembled traders pressed Binance officials on how much the firm would pay the US Justice Department and the other American authorities to settle, including raising the likelihood of a US$4 billion (S$5.3 billion) penalty.

After conversations with company representatives present at the dinner, some VIP guests were left convinced that the firm would pay that sum – an amount Binance could easily afford.

A Binance spokesman said the depiction of the event was inaccurate, while declining to identify which aspects were wrong.

Dubai tower

After years of jet-setting, Zhao had stuck closer to his adopted home of the United Arab Emirates in 2023. His sprawling downtown Dubai apartment is next to the Burj Khalifa, which is the world’s tallest building.

Zhao and Ms Yi He, Binance’s co-founder with whom he has children, did not even show up in person at Binance’s own November blockchain event in Istanbul.

Since at least May, Zhao had been mentioning on regular Binance leadership calls that he was preparing to step down, according to four people familiar with the conversations.

The UAE does not have an extradition agreement with the United States, so Zhao’s personal legal situation seemed secure. He also has close relationships with powerful Emiratis, and UAE officials were insistent that Zhao had not violated any local laws.

Still, pressure was ramping up. A possible deal earlier in 2023 with the US Justice Department that could have been better for Zhao fell though after some officials pushed for him to personally face a stiffer penalty, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Meanwhile, the UAE authorities were desperately seeking to be removed from the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) gray list, which means increased monitoring and is a blemish on the country’s financial reputation.

In the end, people familiar with the discussions said UAE authorities did not play a role in Zhao’s decision to voluntarily fly to the US and turn himself in to the authorities.

However, Zhao frequently came up in conversations between the US and UAE officials in 2023, according to people familiar with the discussions.

By mid-November, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority was signalling that it would not grant Binance a full licence to operate imminently with a decision about FATF’s gray list looming in February.