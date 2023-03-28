Binance isn’t FTX. It’s much bigger and more systemically important to crypto

LONDON - In every single corner of the crypto landscape, one name pops up: Binance.

Run by Zhao “CZ” Changpeng, the world’s largest crypto exchange is a dominant force in everything from Bitcoin trading and digital art to venture capital. With its power and influence only increasing after the collapse last year of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire, the inconvenient truth is that Binance has a grip on the US$1.1 trillion (S$1.5 trillion) industry that has few parallels in traditional finance. That’s despite all the decentralisation talk from crypto’s true believers.

So the news on Monday that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance and chief executive officer Zhao for allegedly evading federal laws and operating an illegal digital-asset exchange threatens to send shock waves across the world of virtual currencies. Bitcoin fell as much as 4.5 per cent after the lawsuit was filed.

It’s a big deal for both Binance and Zhao, who famously became crypto’s singular titan after contributing to the demise of FTX. The CFTC is seeking permanent trading and registration bans in the enforcement action it filed as well as unspecified penalties and restitution. It’s one of several US authorities including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice that have been investigating Binance’s activities.

For all the excitement that accompanied the arrest of former wunderkind Bankman-Fried, Zhao’s sway over the industry is far larger - meaning the fallout may be that much wider. The company is the biggest target by far in a US regulatory crackdown that has engulfed other big players, from US exchange Coinbase Global to entrepreneur Justin Sun and fallen algorithmic stablecoin king Do Kwon.

After Zhao co-founded the exchange in 2017 and embarked on an acquisition spree, Binance has morphed into a brokerage, digital wallet, venture fund, custody service, data provider, digital-art marketplace and token issuer - all in one.

So far this month, the exchange has accounted for about 70 per cent of all trading volumes across the spot market, compared with just 6 per cent for Coinbase Global, according to digital-asset data provider Kaiko. It’s the kind of market heft that dwarfs the role of Apple or Samsung Electronics in the smartphone market, for example.

In a popular product known as perpetual futures, Binance controlled a record 62 per cent of global volumes in 2022, a CoinGecko report shows. In the United States, where Binance started a separate platform in 2019, it’s accounted for a more modest share of spot trading at nearly 7 per cent over the past year, Kaiko data show.

The move will reverberate across an industry that boomed outside regulated finance in a decade of low interest rates - before Ponzi schemes, exchange mishaps and more helped snuff out speculative euphoria.

For critics, the charges will look like delayed justice for a firm that has for years refused to name a corporate parent or even its headquarters, amid allegations of corporate mismanagement.

Diehard believers will either cling to the bull case that a new era of regulatory action will legitimize the industry - or will argue crypto needs to go back to the fringes to live up to its libertarian vision.

Some crypto fans may well shrug off the charges, yet Binance’s many ties to traditional finance may now be at risk. Institutions that have flirted with crypto will have to weigh new charges against the liquidity offered by the world’s largest exchange. The CFTC complaint noted that Binance had courted US institutions and directed “VIP” clients to open Binance accounts via shell companies.

Binance’s ties with traditional banking channels have also recently frayed after Signature Bank, which had been supporting its dollar transactions, went under and Paysafe, which did the same for trades in the British pound, stopped the service due to regulatory risks.