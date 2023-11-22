Binance chief Zhao Changpeng pleads guilty, steps down to settle US illicit finance probe

NEW YORK - Binance chief Zhao Changpeng stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws as part of a US$4.3 billion (S$5.76 billion) settlement resolving a years-long probe into the world’s largest crypto exchange, prosecutors said on Nov 21.

The deal, which will see Zhao personally pay US$50 million, was described by prosecutors as one of the largest corporate penalties in US history. It is another blow to the crypto industry that has been beset by investigations and comes on the heels of the recent fraud conviction of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

“By failing to comply with US law, Binance made it easy for criminals to move their stolen funds and illicit proceeds on its exchanges,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday. “Binance also did more than just fail to comply with federal law. It pretended to comply.”

Some of the charges, which are both criminal and civil, relate to practices that Reuters reported first in a series of articles in 2022.

The deal with the Justice Department is part of a larger settlement between the exchange and other US agencies, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Treasury Department, the agencies said.

The agreement will resolve criminal charges that Binance conducted an unlicensed money transmitter business, conspiracy and breaching sanctions regulations, the DOJ said.

Binance’s former chief compliance officer Samuel Lim, a Singaporean, was charged by the CFTC, the agency said.

The company will pay US$1.81 billion within 15 months, and a further US$2.51 billion forfeiture as part of the deal, prosecutors said.

“Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance,” Zhao said in a tweet after the settlement was announced. “Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself.”

Zhao pleaded guilty in a Seattle court on Nov 21 afternoon, the Seattle Times reported, which described him sitting in court with three attorneys. Zhao’s plea agreement does not contemplate prison time, court papers show.

While authorities have probed Zhao and Binance for years, Zhao’s exit marks a dramatic development for the mogul, one of the most powerful figures in the crypto industry, and for Binance. The deal raises questions over the future of the crypto exchange, which has been tightly run by Zhao since he founded the company in 2017.

Richard Teng, a Singaporean and longtime Binance executive, will take over at Binance, Zhao said in his tweet. Mr Teng is a former director of corporate finance at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and was also chief regulatory officer at the Singapore Exchange.

“These resolutions acknowledge our company’s responsibility for historical, criminal compliance violations, and allow our company to turn the page on a challenging yet transformative chapter of learning and growth,” Binance said in a statement.

Mr Teng said in a statement that his focus would be on “reassuring users that they can remain confident in the financial strength, security and safety of the company” as well as collaborating with regulators and working with partners to drive growth.

Neither Lim nor his lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment.