Bill to tackle workplace discrimination open for public feedback

SINGAPORE – A proposed Bill to enshrine into law workplace anti-discrimination guidelines is now open for public feedback.

Covering the protection of workers against nationality and age biases, as well as new penalties on errant employers, the interim draft of the Workplace Fairness Legislation – as it is called – was launched on Monday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the decision to legislate anti-discriminatory practices in August 2021.

Then, he said that it was a response to calls to protect Singaporeans from being passed over for jobs and opportunities, simply because their foreign managers were favouring old networks and links from their own countries. This was seen as prevalent in the IT and financial sectors.

Between 2018 and 2021, one in two discrimination complaints was related to nationality favouritism, according to the Manpower Ministry.

Although the proportion of job seekers reporting prejudiced treatment fell from 43 per cent to 25 per cent in the same period, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Monday: “Nonetheless, we want to continue to work to tackle workplace discrimination.

“We want to do more to ensure that we have a strong and robust system in place to uphold workplace fairness. And it’s important for us to send the strongest signal that we have zero tolerance for any form of workplace discrimination.”

Speaking at a press conference, he emphasised that the legislation, if passed, will not replace the current and broader Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP) set up by the alliance of government, union and employers’ federation that underpin Singapore’s collaborative style of labour-management relations.

“If you have legislative Bills that are too broad, and open to interpretation by employers, by workers, by unions and other stakeholders, I think you’re going to end up creating a lot of disputes,” he said.

The Bill, expected to be enacted into law the second part of 2023, seeks to meet four key goals through 20 recommendations. The goals are:

Protect workers against five common biases: nationality, age; sex, religion and race, disabilities and mental health;

Broaden the potential for workers to seek redress beyond dismissals, to include hiring and promotions;

Introduce new penalties to reflect varying degrees of breaches; and

Protect workers from employer retaliations.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is expected to keep playing an active role in helping workers who face unfair treatment. The draft Bill also suggests that employees with union-assisted claims to get up to $30,000 in restitution, compared to $20,000 for non-unionised ones.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that during the union’s engagements, foreign trade chambers have expressed support for the Bill, even though it originated as a measure to root out foreign bias among employers.

“When the Singaporean PMET feel that they have a level playing field, we can then enlarge the space for an foreign augmented workforce,” he said. PMETs refer to professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

Under the proposed Bill, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practice (Tafep) continues to be workers’ first port of call for complaints outside their companies.

However, mediation will become compulsory for all claims. That will be handled by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).