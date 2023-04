SINGAPORE - As Housing Board resale prices rose during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of flats that sold for $800,000 to just under $1 million grew the fastest compared with those in lower price categories, according to data from OrangeTee & Tie.

Resale flat transactions of between $800,000 and $999,999 saw the fastest growth in the past two years as well as over the past decade, jumping 190 per cent to 2,201 in 2022 from 757 in 2020, and up a whopping 646.1 per cent between 2012 and 2022.