Biden hails US manufacturing’s return as TSMC triples chip investment to $54b in Arizona

PHOENIX – US President Joe Biden visited TSMC’s Arizona plant on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker said it would more than triple its planned investment there to US$40 billion (S$54 billion), among the largest foreign investments in American history.

The expanded investment is a big win for Mr Biden after supply chain issues disrupted the US economy early in his presidency.

“American manufacturing is back, folks,” Mr Biden said in a speech against the backdrop of the new factory draped with an American flag and a large banner that read: “A Future Made in America Phoenix, AZ.”

Mr Biden’s recent trip to Asia convinced him the United States is in a better position to lead the world economy in the years ahead “if we keep our focus”, he said.

Mr Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, estimated annual revenue of US$10 billion when the two planned chip fabrication plants open, adding that customers would have annual sales of US$40 billion from products using chips made there.

Apple, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, all major TSMC customers, said they expected their chips to be made in the new plants.

“We work with TSMC to manufacture the chips that help power our products all over the world. And we look forward to expanding this work in the years to come as TSMC forms new and deeper roots in America,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a speech.

Also joining Mr Biden at the facility’s opening ceremony was TSMC founder Morris Chang, chipmaker Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, among others.

The plant, scheduled to be operational in 2024, will make a more advanced chip than initially announced.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is a leading supplier to major US hardware manufacturers. Its US$40 billion funding for the two facilities is the company’s largest investment outside of Taiwan.

“Bringing TSMC’s investment to the United States is a masterstroke and a game-changing development for the industry,” Nvidia’s Mr Huang said in remarks prepared for Tuesday’s event.

TSMC’s expanded investment in Arizona is the latest in a string of major investments announced by chipmakers since the Chips and Science Act passed this summer. These include IBM, Micron Technology and Wolfspeed.

TSMC said it would build a second facility nearby to produce so-called “3 nanometre” chips by 2026, the most advanced currently in production.