Best practice guide to raise internship standards, retain talent in the Mice industry launched

SINGAPORE - A guide on best practices for internship programmes in the Singapore meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry was launched on Tuesday.

Developed by the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos) with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and various Institutes of higher learning here, it provides help in areas such as defining the objectives of an internship, as well as suggestions around working hours, leave benefits, allowance, workplace safety and well-being for interns.

With over 900 students in Mice courses in Singapore graduating annually, the guide aims to raise internship standards in the industry, with the longer-term goal of helping the sector attract and retain strong talent.

This comes after Mice jobs took a beating when the industry was forced to shut down amid Covid-19.

As at Dec 31, 2022, around 7,500 workers were employed in the local Mice industry, down from 10,000 at the end of 2019, before the pandemic.

With borders reopening after the Covid-19 period, Saceos anticipates a greater demand for workers in the industry.

Ms Aileen Wong, director of tourism human capital and sustainability at STB, said: “We do see that there is a lot of room for expansion because of business events coming back to Singapore.”

As the recovery of the Mice industry gains momentum, businesses are recognising the need to build a strong pipeline of new talent to support growth.

Ms Lioba Mauch, regional human resource manager at trade fair company Koelnmesse, said the guide helps to ensure a fair internship for interns and give them a good experience working for different companies in the Mice sector.

“We want to be a good employer and adhere to the guidelines,” said Ms Mauch. She added that her firm will look into areas for improvement, such as increasing the payout for interns in the future.

Saceos president Richard Ireland said the guide will help its members and higher learning institutes better match good interns with good companies.

“We are confident that the guidelines on best practices for internships will help Mice players ensure that their interns not only gain valuable work experience, but also enjoy a positive and meaningful internship – and ultimately a successful career in the industry,” Mr Ireland added.