Learn how to better reconcile the mixed feelings that come with work transitions.

It seems like one of life’s cruel ironies.

Do well, and go far together in a bonded team, and yet further progression may require you to move on elsewhere.

If this is a familiar scenario to you, fear not.

A psychologist experienced in helping clients navigate work-related issues speaks to ST correspondent Tay Hong Yi on the latest episode of Headstart On Record.

This is Hong Yi’s final podcast for now as he transitions to a new role elsewhere - and what better topic to talk about than this?

The guest was:

Mr Aneel Singh Gill, a psychologist with Talk Your Heart Out, an online and face-to-face therapy platform

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:07 Why might someone feel a sense of loss despite exciting times ahead?

4:13 How to identify and reconcile mixed feelings towards impending change

11:59 Looking past “Stockholm syndrome” after leaving a toxic workplace

15:22 What makes the transition from school to first job especially hard

Host: Tay Hong Yi

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

