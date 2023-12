SINGAPORE - Just four months after Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) voted to internalise its Reit manager in a first for the Singapore corporate scene, another entity could be heading down the same path.

Dasin Retail Trust (Dasin) is a business trust but, structurally, has similarities to Reits. Both Reits and trusts are typically favoured by investors when market conditions worsen or risk sentiment falters as they pay out a regular stream of income from their assets.