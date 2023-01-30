Bed Bath & Beyond customers confront empty shelves ahead of looming bankruptcy

DALLAS - Empty shelves. Dated merchandise. Sparsely populated stores.

That was the scene in Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States as the once-mighty home goods chain heads toward bankruptcy in what could be the largest US retail collapse since Toys “R” Us.

The retailer has warned it doesn’t have the funds to pay its lenders, and stalled efforts to find a bidder could put the retailer on a path toward liquidation, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

It’s a far cry from Bed Bath & Beyond’s category-killer heyday, when the retailer’s ubiquitous 20 per cent-off coupons and cavernous stores made it a staple of back-to-school shopping lists and wedding registries across America.

Employees and customers worried about the chain’s future after the company said it would shutter another 87 stores in addition to the 150 closures it announced in August.

With a Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy filing growing increasingly imminent, competing retailers like Target and Walmart are poised to score a fresh crop of customers if the company is forced to shut its doors entirely.

Target “has benefited from the continued rationalisation of the retail landscape from department stores to specialty players such as Toys ‘R’ Us,” Rupesh Parikh, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., said in a note to clients last week. “We believe the company could continue to capitalise on ongoing challenges at retail, including at department stores, Bed Bath & Beyond.”

In the case of a full liquidation of Bed Bath & Beyond, Target could grab as much as 20 per cent of the company’s business, adding US$1.11 billion in sales, Mr Parikh said.

Only a handful of late-morning shoppers trickled into the store near Dallas on Friday morning. Among them were Peter and Katherine Grimshaw, a couple in their 70s, who were stocking up on towels and other bath products after recently moving to a new home.

Katherine, a Bed Bath & Beyond customer for “years and years and years,” criticized what she saw as a less abundant selection of merchandise since the pandemic. But she said she kept coming back because she found it easier to shop there than at larger stores.

“Since the move, we’ve probably come here five or six times,” Peter said of Bed Bath & Beyond. “If they shut it down, we’d have to go to three other stores just to get what we can find here.” BLOOMBERG