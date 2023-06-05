Barclays Private Bank boosts Singapore team with two veterans

SINGAPORE - With Singapore being a magnet for the super rich, banks here are moving in to get a slice of the private banking pie, with Barclays becoming the latest to do so.

Barclays Private Bank on Monday announced that it has added two senior banking veterans to its Singapore office to boost its presence in Asia.

Mr Tom Road will be the deputy head of Barclays Private Bank in Singapore and will focus on the needs of the ultra high-net-worth individuals, as well as global family offices in Singapore.

He will report to Ms Evonne Tan, who heads the Singapore private banking arm.

Mr Loh Wengmun has been made the head of dealing and derivatives at the private bank here and will report locally to the head of investments Asia, Mr Ken Sze, and functionally to Mr Aurelien Callegari, who is the global co-head of capital markets and head of structured products.

Mr Road has worked for the private bank in London the past 13 years where he covered ultra high-net-worth individuals, as well as global family offices.

Before that, he was a senior lawyer at Linklaters, specialising in mergers and acquisitions for real estate clients, ranging from sovereign wealth funds and listed property companies to private investors.

Mr Loh, who has more than 30 years of trading experience across various asset classes such as derivatives, foreign exchange, equities, and fixed income, has been with Barclays since 2008 and was most recently heading the United Kingdom direct access for the private bank in London.

With the new role in Singapore, he will build up the capital markets and trading capability of the private bank in Singapore.

Describing the two as “instrumental additions” to the private banking team in Singapore, Ms Tan said the pair have experience in working with some of the largest and most sophisticated family offices and ultra high-net-worth individuals in the UK and Europe.

Mr Jean-Christophe Gerard, chief executive of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, said the Singapore private banking arm continues to see significant growth and the Republic serves as a strategically important location for Barclays in the region.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has estimated that there were 700 single-family offices as at the end of 2021, almost twice the 400 from 2020.

The Straits Times reported in May found that family offices have seen robust interest in Singapore, with 182 opening already in 2023 following two years of strong growth.

The offices that started operations from January to April 24 come on top of the 690 that opened in 2022 and the 672 in 2021, according to data analytics firm Handshakes.

Family offices set up by Singapore residents, comprising citizens and permanent residents (PRs), account for a large slice of those set up here between 2018 and 2022. Offices from China, as well as Malaysia and Hong Kong, have also established operations here in recent years.

Handshakes data differs from MAS numbers largely because single-family offices are not necessarily set up to undertake investments, and even if they are, they do not need to be licensed.