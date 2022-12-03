Want to retire well? Here's a plan for your retirement needs and wishes

Mr Melvin Lee, 30, has been working full-time for only five years but he is already planning to retire – at 55.

“I don’t intend to stop working completely, but I want to be financially independent so I don’t have to work for – or worry about – money,” says Mr Lee, who is a senior copywriter.

The official retirement age in Singapore is 63. This will be progressively raised to 65 by 2030.

So how does Mr Lee plan on retiring a decade earlier?

For a start, he saves a lot. He sets aside 40 per cent of his four-figure monthly salary, which is then split into savings and investments.

He tries to spend as little as he can. Mr Lee sticks closely to his budget every month, and limits eating out at restaurants to twice a month.

Still, Mr Lee, who is single and lives in a condominium with his parents, is worried that he’s not doing enough to retire comfortably at 55.

“The high inflation we’ve seen this year has been a wake-up call for me,” he says. “Now I’m worried about the cost of living: Is it going to continue rising like this? What about my future commitments like housing? How will I be able to afford retiring?”

Singapore’s core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport – was steadily inching towards a 14-year high in September, at 5.3 per cent, before dipping for the first time to 5.1 per cent in October.

Inflation has peaked, says Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist, DBS Bank, but this does not mark the end of high inflation.