US not considering 'blanket insurance' for bank deposits, Yellen says

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate subcommittee in Washington, on March 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
13 min ago
Published
15 min ago

WASHINGTON - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering providing “blanket insurance” for banking deposits following the collapse of two prominent US banks this month.

Ms Yellen made the comments at a hearing of a US Senate appropriations subcommittee, where lawmakers posed questions about the US administration’s efforts to protect depositors and prevent bank runs.

Ms Yellen told the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that President Joe Biden’s administration was focused on stabilising the banking system and improving public confidence in it.

But she said the administration was not considering expanding bank deposit guarantees beyond the FDIC’s current US$250,000 (S$330,000) limit, seen as a major roadblock to swift action to stem a deeper crisis.

When a bank failure “is deemed a systemic risk, which I think of as the risk of a contagious bank run, (we) are likely to invoke (a) systemic risk exception, which permits the FDIC to protect all deposits,” Ms Yellen said, adding the department will continue to determine systemic risks on a case-by-case basis.

Ms Yellen said the administration was not considering “anything having to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits.”

She said the Treasury Department was working to restore the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s (FSOC) ability to designate non-bank financial institutions as systemically important. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Yellen vows to safeguard deposits at smaller US banks, intervene if needed
Fed and global central banks move to boost dollar funding

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top