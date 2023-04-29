US regulators vow stiffer oversight after SVB, Signature supervision failures

NEW YORK - US regulators on Friday put large banks on notice that tougher oversight is coming, after the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued detailed reports on what went wrong and where their supervisors came up short in the run-up to the two biggest bank failures since the Great Financial Crisis.

The Fed’s assessment of its inadequacies in identifying problems and pushing for fixes at Santa Clara, California-based Silicon Valley Bank came with promises for tougher supervision and stricter rules for banks.

“Our first area of focus will be to improve the speed, force, and agility of supervision,” Fed supervision vice-chairman Michael Barr said, in a letter accompanying a 114-page report supplemented by confidential materials that are typically not made public and which showed deficient management of key bank risks.

“Our experience following SVB’s failure demonstrated that it is appropriate to have stronger standards apply to a broader set of firms.”

Shortly after the release of the Fed’s report, the FDIC delivered a 63-page account of its failings in the collapse of Signature Bank, and those of the New York-based firm’s management, to fix persistent weaknesses in liquidity risk management and over-reliance on uninsured deposits.

Both SVB and Signature failed last month.

“In retrospect, the FDIC could have acted sooner and more forcefully to compel the bank’s management and its board to address these deficiencies more quickly and more thoroughly,” it said.

Both reports said the banks’ managers were primarily to blame for prioritising growth and ignoring basic risks that set the stage for the failures.

And while they both identified supervisory lapses - the Fed’s report was particularly scathing - both stopped short of laying the responsibility for the failures at the feet of any specific senior leaders inside their oversight ranks.

‘Poor management’

At SVB, the Fed said, supervisors did not fully appreciate the problems, delaying their responses to gather more evidence even as weaknesses mounted, and failed to appropriately escalate certain deficiencies when they were identified.

At the time of its failure, SVB had 31 unaddressed citations on its safety and soundness, triple what its peers in the banking sector had, the US central bank’s report said.

Increased capital and liquidity requirements also would have bolstered SVB’s resilience, the Fed added.

Mr Barr said as a consequence of the failure, the central bank will reexamine how it supervises and regulates liquidity risk, beginning with the risks of uninsured deposits.

It also said it would look at tying executive compensation to management’s addressing of supervisory weaknesses.

Before the twin failures in March, banking regulators had focused most of their supervisory firepower on the very biggest US banks that were seen as critical to financial stability.

The Fed’s report signalled that it will look to subject banks with more than US$100 billion (S$130 billion) in assets to stricter rules.