UOB's Citi deal set to accelerate its growth plans by five years

UOB's $4.915 billion acquisition of Citigroup's consumer banking franchise in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam will enable it to scale up its business in four key regional markets at one go and accelerate its growth targets by five years, UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said yesterday.

The move comes at a time when UOB's competitors are expanding their market share in countries such as China and India.

Mr Wee told a briefing that the acquisition, the bulk of which comprises Citi's Thai consumer business, represents an opportunity that came along at the right time. "UOB believes in South-east Asia's long-term potential, and we have been disciplined, selective and patient in seeking the right opportunities to grow.

"The acquired business, together with UOB's regional consumer franchise, will form a powerful combination that will scale up UOB group's business and advance our position as a leading regional bank."

For one thing, it will double the bank's retail customers in the four markets to 5.3 million, and make it among the top three card issuers in Thailand and Malaysia, and among the top five in Indonesia.

This is after factoring in an estimated 10 per cent loss in the number of customers as a result of the merger, Mr Wee added.

The move will also double UOB's card business in the region and expand its total contribution to north of 35 per cent of the group's total consumer franchise income, up from 25 per cent now, said Ms Jacquelyn Tan, the bank's head of group personal finance services at UOB.

The acquisition will immediately add $1 billion to UOB's annual income, said Mr Wee.

UOB is targeting a 13 per cent return on equity by 2026 as a result of the acquisition, which will enable the bank to pursue its strategy of scaling up in the region.

The acquisition of Citi's consumer business comes after UOB said last September that it will invest up to $500 million over the next five years to scale up its digital offerings in Singapore and the rest of Asean.

The latest investment involves combining UOB's digital bank business in Thailand and Indonesia with its Singapore mobile app to form a new app called UOB TMRW. This will enable it to absorb Citi's customers digitally and expand reach in Asean, Mr Wee said.

Analysts at OCBC Investment Research said yesterday that the move adds value to UOB's business, which had lagged behind the other two local banks last year "due to concerns over the impact of Covid-19 infections in its key Asean markets".

They see those concerns abating this year as Asean gradually reopens, adding: "We view this announcement positively, given that Citi's assets look complementary and should further strengthen UOB's current Asean franchise."

The acquisition will help UOB compete against its rivals, which are also scaling up in different areas for growth this year.