UOB to resume full branch operations in Singapore; most OCBC and DBS branches reopen

SINGAPORE - Customers of United Overseas Bank (UOB) will be able to visit all of the banks' branches from Thursday (Aug 20) as it fully resumes operations and reopens its remaining seven branches.

These are its branches in Bishan, Changi Airport, Coleman, Hougang, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Upper Bukit Timah and Hangout@UOB at Singapore Polytechnic.

All reopened branches will continue to prioritise service for elderly and vulnerable customers during the first hour of banking operations, UOB said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank has resumed full branch operations - except for branches at the Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University - since June 25.

Most DBS Bank branches have also reopened. Its spokesman told The Straits Times that customers can visit 61 DBS and POSB Bank branches and 24/7 assisted digital lobbies, and that the bank is looking into more ways to create and improve its touch points with customers.

Its website shows that 17 of its branches are still temporarily closed.

UOB said it will also maintain precautionary measures at all branches. Visitors will be required to wear a mask, complete the SafeEntry check-in and check-out procedures, undergo temperature screening and make health and travel declarations before entering a branch.

Besides increasing the frequency of cleaning at all branches, automated teller machines (ATMs) and auto lobbies, the bank has also applied a commercial grade self-disinfecting coating at high-touch areas including branch counters and meeting areas within its branches and at its ATMs.

Mr Benny Chan, head of channels, group channels and digitalisation at UOB, said customer traffic has increased steadily over the past two months since the bank started to gradually re-open its branches.

"Customers come to speak with us for support on banking activities such as financial advisory and business needs," he said.

He also encouraged customers to use the bank's digital channels where possible, and to make an appointment online and use the bank's SMS queue service if they need to visit the bank's branches to minimise the time spent outside their homes.