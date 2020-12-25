UOB raises Christmas cheer with 2,000 gifts for children

Children from underprivileged backgrounds have been receiving Christmas presents as part of a campaign by UOB to brighten up the festive season.

The scheme involves encouraging bank customers to buy presents from an online gift registry for children cared for by New Life Stories, a non-profit group that helps youngsters from vulnerable families, including those from low-income homes and those whose parents are in prison.

UOB customers donated $56,200 as part of the 15-day campaign, with the bank topping up the amount to total $121,000.

About 2,000 presents were given out.

Retailer Dairy Farm Singapore, tech company Grab and online retailer Shopee were key partners in the initiative. Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of group personal financial services, said: "It is heartwarming to see the kampung spirit come to life through our Gift for Good campaign."

Mr Dale Preston, Dairy Farm Group director of customer insights for South-east Asia, said: "In today's challenging environment, it is now more important than ever to think about people who are less fortunate than ourselves."

New Life Stories executive director Saleemah Ismail said: "This year has been an unprecedented year for all of us... Many of our children have felt an increased sense of loneliness and isolation during this period which has increased their feelings of abandonment."

She hopes that the children can "enjoy the Christmas gifts of toys, books and vouchers" to brighten up their year-end festivities.