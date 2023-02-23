UOB Q4 core net profit jumps 37% to $1.4 billion; declares dividend of 75 cents

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s third-largest bank on Thursday reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings as net interest income surged on higher interest rates.

UOB’s net profit for the three months to December 2022 rose 13 per cent to $1.15 billion, up from $1.02 billion a year ago.

Its core net profit, however, jumped 37 per cent to $1.4 billion after excluding one-off expenses related to its acquisition of Citigroup’s Malaysia and Thailand consumer businesses.

This is higher than the average estimate of $1.2 billion from two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

UOB has recommended a final dividend of 75 cents a share. Together with the interim dividend of 60 cents a share, the total dividend for the full year will be $1.35 a share, representing a payout ratio of 49 per cent.

Earnings for the full year rose 12 per cent to $4.6 billion, or 18 per cent to $4.8 billion after factoring out the Citigroup acquisition. Both levels were new records.

The bank said its acquisition of Citigroup’s Malaysia and Thailand consumer businesses was completed in November, and it expects to complete the deal for Citigroup’s consumer units in Indonesia and Vietnam this year. UOB is paying $4.915 billion for the franchise across the four markets.

UOB’s retail customer base expanded to nearly seven million in the region, with the addition of 1.3 million net customers from Citi Malaysia and Citi Thailand.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said Asean is vibrant and has immense long-term potential.

“We remain positive on the region despite the global economic gloom in the near term. Looking ahead, we are confident that our strategy of seeking growth while ensuring stability will continue to create value for our customers and other stakeholders,” he said.

For 2023, UOB forecasts mid-single-digit loan growth, with net interest margin (NIM) staying around 2.22 per cent. It also sees double-digit fee growth on the back of a low base.

The lender’s fourth-quarter net interest income surged 53 per cent to $2.56 billion. This came as NIM – a key gauge of profitability – rose 66 basis points and loans grew 3 per cent.

But net fee income dipped 16 per cent to $485 million as robust credit card fees were more than offset by softer wealth management and loan-related fees.