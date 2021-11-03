UOB Q3 profit rises 57% to $1.05 billion, topping estimates

SINGAPORE - UOB's earnings continued to rebound from last year on the back of loan growth and sustained fee income, as well as lower allowances.

Singapore's third-largest lender on Wednesday (Nov 3) posted a 57 per cent year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit to $1.05 billion - slightly above the $1 billion average estimate of four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

UOB chief Wee Ee Cheong said the bank's results came amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop with disruptions in global supply chains, a slowdown in China's economy and resurgent Covid-19 infections across the region.

"Amid near-term uncertainties, the gradual reopening of borders bodes well for business flows and we remain positive of strong activities along the Greater China-Asean trade corridors," he added.

Net interest income climbed 9 per cent to $1.6 billion, while net interest margin - a key gauge of banks' profitability - rose 2 basis points to 1.55 per cent.

Total allowances for the quarter fell 67.9 per cent to $153 million, compared with $476 million a year ago.