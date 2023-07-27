UOB Q2 profit up 27% to $1.4 billion; dividend of 85 cents declared

SINGAPORE – UOB’s earnings in the second quarter continued to get a lift from high interest rates and was also buoyed by a rebound in income from customer-related treasury, trading and liquidity management activities.

This comes even as it set aside more allowances for potential bad loans amid economic uncertainty and for a specific corporate account in Thailand.

UOB also lowered its fee income growth forecast for 2023, signaling a more challenging outlook. Fee income will expand at a high single-digit percentage this year, chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said on Thursday in a presentation on the bank’s results. This is down from the double-digit growth projected last quarter.

Mr Wee reiterated his forecast for low to mid single-digit loan growth this year.

The bank declared an interim dividend of 85 cents a share, up from 60 cents in the same quarter in 2022. This represents a payout ratio of approximately 49 per cent.

The net profit of Singapore’s third-largest bank rose 27 per cent to $1.42 billion, from $1.11 billion in the same period last year.

The earnings were in line with the $1.43 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

It included one-off expenses related to its acquisition of Citigroup’s Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam consumer banking business. Excluding these, core net profit came in at $1.51 billion, representing a 35 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Mr Wee said the bank expects the Asean region to stay relatively resilient, adding: “Growth will be supported by a more moderate interest rate environment in this region and a pick-up in tourism and demand for service.

“Our Citigroup acquisition is progressing well. Our strengthened market position and customer base open up more opportunities for global partnerships and enhanced offerings for our customers.”

UOB’s second-quarter interest income rose 31 per cent year on year, led by a 45 basis point expansion in net interest margin – a key gauge of a lender’s profitability.

However, loan-related and wealth management fees were softer compared with a year ago as investor sentiments remained subdued. These declines were partly offset by an increase in card fees.

Other non-interest income more than doubled to $581 million, from $273 million a year ago, on higher customer-related treasury income and strong performance from trading and liquidity management activities in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the bank saw higher credit costs on loans as it made more pre-emptive provisions, with total allowances rising to $365 million.

It said: “Outside of a specific exposure, credit costs remained stable. The group continues to maintain healthy provision buffers to cushion against uncertainties.”

Asset quality remained stable with its non-performing loan ratio improving to 1.6 per cent, down from 1.7 per cent a year ago.

UOB’s results kick off earnings season for local lenders. DBS will report its numbers on Aug 3, and OCBC on Aug 4.

UOB shares were trading up 24 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $28.93 as at 9.06am on Thursday, after its earnings announcement.

DBS rose 42 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $33.58 while OCBC was up eight cents, or 0.6 per cent to $12.92.