UOB makes board changes, appoints Tracey Woon as independent director

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - UOB on Saturday (Aug 28) announced three changes to its board of directors, as part of its ongoing board renewal.

The bank named Ms Tracey Woon as an independent director and member of its audit committee and board risk management committee with effect from Sept 1.

Ms Woon, 65, is now a director at Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times and The Business Times, and is a member of the Securities Industry Council and the Listings Advisory Committee of the Singapore Exchange. She is also director of the National University Health System and holds roles at bodies such as MOH Holdings, the holding company for Singapore's public healthcare institutions.

She was the vice-chairman of Asia-Pacific global wealth management at UBS from 2016 till her retirement in 2020, and was vice-chairman of Citibank's Asean corporate and investment banking before that. She has more than 40 years of banking experience across the region.

Mr Dinh Ba Thanh, the founder and chief executive of Vietnam's integrated media entertainment technology group DatVietVAC Group Holdings, will also be appointed as an independent director of UOB effective Dec 1.

The 64-year-old has more than 20 years of experience in creating and managing businesses in Vietnam, and has grown DatVietVAC to become the largest media entertainment technology group in Vietnam since its establishment in 1993 as the country's first privately owned advertising and media corporation.

Mr Thanh now serves on the board of trustees at the Asia Business Council, and is also a member of the World Economic Forum.

UOB chairman Wong Kan Seng said: "The appointment of the two new directors will further enhance the diversity of the board. In guiding the group in its regional strategy, the board will benefit from Tracey's extensive background in banking across the region and Thanh's insights in transforming his business into a successful media entertainment technology company in Vietnam."

Mr James Koh, 75, one of UOB's independent directors, will step down from the board effective Aug 31 after having served the full tenure of nine years as an independent director. Mr Koh was appointed to the position on Sept 1, 2012.

UOB's board of directors and management said they are grateful to Mr Koh for his guidance and contributions to the UOB Group over the past nine years, especially on the audit committee, nominating committee and remuneration and human capital committee.