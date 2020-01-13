UOB growing online travel marketplace regionally

United Overseas Bank (UOB) is expanding its online travel marketplace, The Travel Insider, to customers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, it said today.

It said this makes it the first one-stop travel marketplace by a bank in each of the three countries.

Close to 25,000 unique visitors have visited the Singapore online travel marketplace every month since its launch in March 2018, said UOB. The portal allows visitors to search for, plan and book their holidays, as well as secure travel deals.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB head of personal financial services in Singapore, said: "Our card data shows that UOB cardmembers travel intra-regionally frequently for work and for leisure, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand topping their list of travel destinations."

Travel-related purchases on all UOB cards from 2018 to last year accounted for more than 15 per cent of total UOB card spending, she added.

UOB has also expanded the content and travel deals within The Travel Insider for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand to help travellers make the most of their regional trips. In Singapore, customers can also access exclusive travel promotions through the mobile banking app UOB Mighty, in addition to The Travel Insider's website.

"We will be extending this same suite of offerings to UOB Mighty progressively in our other markets, starting with Malaysia this year," Ms Tan said.

With the launch of The Travel Insider in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, UOB has also expanded its team of travel partners, with online travel agent Booking.com and Singapore Airlines coming on board alongside the likes of Agoda and Expedia.

With all additions, travellers can now choose from more than 1,000 travel deals across 23 destinations on The Travel Insider, said UOB.

UOB has also drawn on the application programming interface of its new partners so that travellers can start booking their next Singapore Airlines flight or other flights and accommodation from the online marketplace.

To inspire travellers, the portal also provides tips from local travel insiders, who hail from diverse backgrounds like architecture and teaching, on genuine experiences over standard tourist sightseeing holidays. UOB has increased the number of local insiders from 16 people to 29 across 20 countries. Combined, they have recommended more than 500 uniquely local experiences to travellers, it said.

The Travel Insider will launch in Malaysia today, followed by Indonesia on Jan 20 and Thailand on Feb 18.

As part of the regional launch, UOB will be offering exclusive deals on the marketplace every Friday until Feb 14.