UOB finance head Eric Lim named bank's first chief sustainability officer

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - UOB has appointed Eric Lim as its first chief sustainability officer (CSO) to lead a dedicated corporate sustainability office focused on achieving the bank's green goals.

The corporate sustainability office will develop and monitor the bank's sustainability performance indicators, including UOB's own carbon footprint target. It will also be responsible for helping businesses advance responsibly, steering consumer wealth to sustainable investments and fostering social inclusiveness and environmental well-being.

Mr Lim is also the chairmain of UOB's group environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee, which identifies the risks, opportunities and progress of ESG-related initiatives.

The new role is an extension of Mr Lim's current position as head of group finance. In a press statement on Friday (April 9), UOB said that Mr Lim's expanded responsibilities will help ensure synergies between the bank's sustainability strategy and financial performance management.

With the CSO appointment, Mr Lim will join the bank's management committee, where he will report directly to Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB.

Mr Wee said: "At UOB, we ensure that our duty as a financial steward is aligned with our responsibility to help contribute to the region's long-term economic, social and environmental well-being.

"Since Eric joined UOB in 2013, he has been instrumental in driving the bank's sustainability agenda. With his new mandate, Eric and his team will build our capability and capacity further as we continue to forge a sustainable future for the better, for all."