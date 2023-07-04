UOB card applications surge as Taylor Swift fans rush for Singapore concert tickets

SINGAPORE – UOB credit card applications jumped in June as fans of pop star Taylor Swift across the region rushed for the chance to buy tickets for her Singapore concerts in an upcoming pre-sale on Wednesday – two days before sales open to the public.

The pre-sale for the mega star’s show in March 2024 – with Singapore the only stop in her Eras Tour in South-east Asia – is available exclusively to UOB cardholders.

The bank said new credit card applications from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam rose by an average of 45 per cent daily from June 21 to 27 – the week Swift announced her concert dates – compared with earlier weeks in the month.

Debit card applications in Singapore and Vietnam more than doubled, up nearly 130 per cent for the same period.

A breakdown of the demographic of the applicants showed that those aged between 30 and 40 years formed the largest group, making up more than a third of total applications. Coming in a near second were those between 20 and 30 years old, at under 32 per cent.

By gender, women formed more than half of the card applicants, at 52 per cent.

In Singapore, there was also visible shift in the make-up of new card applicants that week. The proportion of 25- to 29-year-olds rose to 27 per cent, up from 22 per cent previously, while the proportion of women jumped almost 10 per cent in comparison to an almost equal mix of men and women earlier in the month.

UOB head of group personal financial services Jacquelyn Tan said the bank “experienced a surge in card application volumes following the announcement of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour”.

“We had anticipated the surge in card applications and had taken proactive steps to handle the uptick in volume, such as increasing the capacity of the relevant business units handling these applications,” she added.

Last week, Swift added three more shows in Singapore due to “overwhelming response”. That makes for a total of six performances, matching those of British rock group Coldplay’s Singapore run in January 2024 as part of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Taylor Swift concert tickets range from $108 to $348, while VIP packages can cost up to $1,228 and will include a set of prints, a tote bag, a pin, a sticker and postcard set, and a souvenir ticket, as well as a laminate and matching lanyard.

In a Bloomberg report, the American singer-songwriter’s ticket sales for this tour are estimated to hit more than US$13 million (S$17.5 million) a night – which will be the highest-grossing in music history.

While most of this goes towards covering the cost of production, it does not include the earnings generated by merchandise sales.