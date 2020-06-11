UBS to create 300 jobs for mid-career workers, grads

About 300 jobs for local fresh graduates and mid-career workers will be created in UBS over the next 18 months in a move to support job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said yesterday.

The jobs are part of a new training scheme that the bank is rolling out to help workers gain sustainable skills for the financial services sector. The 18-month programme is called the Singapore UBS Programme for Employability and Resilience (Super).

A spokesman said the jobs will be in wealth management, investment banking and asset management, and stretch across front-, middle-and back-office roles.

New hires will need to complete the training, which will include rotations in different parts of the bank as well as structured training at UBS Business University in Singapore. They will get a full salary while on the scheme, the spokesman said.

UBS, which employs almost 3,000 people here, said in a statement that the initiative is aligned with the workforce development priorities of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"The vision is to create the financial workforce of the future," said UBS Asia-Pacific president Edmund Koh. "UBS has the knowledge and experience to make this happen."

Mr August Hatecke, UBS Singapore country head and Asia-Pacific co-head of wealth management, said the Super scheme is "a promise to upskill our own people to give them the capabilities they will need in the future".