UBS surprises with 17% rise in Q1 profit to best since 2007

ZURICH (REUTERS) - UBS' first-quarter net profit rose 17 per cent on Tuesday (April 26) to its best since 2007 on the back of strong trading, upending expectations for a fall amid uncertainties over the war in Ukraine.

Net profit of US$2.14 billion (S$2.94 billion) for the March quarter outpaced average expectations for US$1.79 billion in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by the Swiss bank.

One of the first two major European banks to report results alongside HSBC, UBS' earnings provided a sharp contrast to the profit declines that American peers reported this month.

"In the first quarter, we remained focused on executing our strategy, providing stability for our clients and managing risk," UBS chief executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement. "Our strong results today speak to our ability to accomplish our objectives regardless of the backdrop."

The results show that Switzerland's biggest bank is on track to meet enhanced profit goals outlined by Mr Hamers in February and have widened the gulf between it and smaller cross-town rival Credit Suisse, which is struggling under the weight of a string of scandals.

Credit Suisse last week flagged an anticipated first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, seeing business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wall Street banks have come under pressure amid a slump in dealmaking globally, but volatility fuelled by concerns around interest rate hikes and the economic fallout of the Ukraine war have helped trading desks smash expectations.

UBS' investment banking saw pre-tax profit rise 126 per cent as a 59 per cent rise in global markets trading revenue helped offset a 30 per cent decline in capital markets and advisory revenue as dealmaking and initial public offerings slowed.

During the prior-year period, investment banking results were hampered by a US$774 million loss on the collapse of United States-based client Archegos. Excluding that, global markets revenue would have been up 4 per cent, UBS said.