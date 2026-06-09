UBS said to cut Asia ESG staff by half in latest pullback by global banks

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UBS' chief sustainability office has shrunk to about 35 employees from more than 100 in mid-2023, a source said.

HONG KONG – UBS Group has slashed its sustainability office in Asia, cutting its headcount by half in recent months as part of a broader global restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Zurich-based lender reduced its seven-person Asia team to three employees, said the people. The dismissals comprised executive directors Esther Tsang and Fang Zhu in Hong Kong, along with Samantha So and Umadevi Dassaye, associate directors in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively. The departed employees either declined to comment or could not be immediately reached.

UBS has been scaling back its environmental, social and governance (ESG) functions following its integration of Credit Suisse. Global staffing within the chief sustainability office has shrunk to about 35 employees from more than 100 in mid-2023, one of the people said.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment on the specific job cuts, but said the firm is changing how it handles ESG issues.

“Our ambition to position UBS as a leader in sustainability remains unchanged,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are embedding sustainability across the group to strengthen delivery, enhance productivity, avoid duplication and support our clients and businesses at scale.”

The retrenchment comes after a broader pullback among global banks from dedicated ESG financial strategies, driven in part by shifting politics and regulations in the United States. Wall Street lenders have faced pressure from a US conservative backlash against green mandates, alongside a broader regulatory deregulation push.

Goldman Sachs Group removed diversity targets from a regulatory filing in 2025, HSBC pushed back its emissions reduction targets and Standard Chartered Bank has flagged challenges meeting some climate targets. UBS exited the Net-Zero Banking Alliance following similar departures by major global peers.

UBS’ retrenchment extends beyond the core sustainability office. The bank also dismantled its Sustainability and Impact Institute team in December 2024, which focused on thought leadership, affecting about five employees. It has all but eliminated its roughly 10-person ESG data team, reducing it to a single staffer as data specialists and researchers were reassigned elsewhere in the organisation, the person said.

The social impact and philanthropy function was also downsized, with headcount dropping to around 86 employees from about 150 before Credit Suisse’s integration, but at least 40 staff were reassigned within the bank, the person added.

UBS said it continues to make progress on its sustainability goals after cutting emissions from its operations and electricity use by 48 per cent in 2025 from its 2023 baseline. It also surpassed its US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) philanthropic funding goal in 2025 ahead of schedule, and reached more than 26.5 million beneficiaries, according to the statement. BLOOMBERG