UBS powers past $134 billion one year after Credit Suisse shock

On the first anniversary of UBS Group’s historic takeover of its former rival Credit Suisse in 2023, it is becoming clear just how advantageous the deal has been for the bank. It has pushed its market capitalisation past US$100 billion (S$134 billion), the highest level in almost 16 years, and cemented its leading role in global wealth management.

The most obvious effect for the Swiss lender is a growth in scale that would have required many years of painstaking work building client relationships if it were to be achieved organically. Overnight, the client funds managed by its wealth unit jumped by about one-fifth to US$3.4 trillion at the time.

This has brought it closer to Morgan Stanley, which has about US$5 trillion in its wealth management division, even if UBS is bigger in most places outside the United States.

The share price boost to UBS was not a given one year ago when the emergency takeover brokered by the Swiss government was announced. The Zurich-based bank’s shares initially plunged by as much as 16 per cent amid uncertainty over what the deal would mean for UBS, pushing its valuation down to below US$60 billion.

The jitters did not last long as investors looked at the bargain price tag, the presence of a government guarantee, and the immediate boost to scale from Credit Suisse’s client book. Some observers called it the deal of the century.

In the year since, UBS’ leadership has returned the guarantee, carved off much of the Credit Suisse assets it does not want, and begun the task of figuring out how the merger can turbocharge its ambitions.

With the scale added by the Credit Suisse deal has come a push for even more. The bank now seeks to grow invested assets in its wealth management unit to more than US$5 trillion by the end of 2028, equal to an expansion of about US$1.2 trillion over the current level.

The core of UBS is the business of looking after the cash piles of the global rich, with the amount of managed client money towering above those of its regional peers. The Americas account for about half of that amount, while Switzerland, Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region roughly share the rest equally between them.

The breakdown helps explain the Swiss lender’s current focus on a place where it is big but still remains sub-scale compared with the domestic competition. UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti has signalled that catching up with Wall Street rivals on their home turf will be a key part of his strategy for the coming years.

The latest attempt by UBS to “narrow the gap” on Morgan Stanley and its peers, as Mr Ermotti put it last week, comes after a failed previous effort to add heft in the US, a US$1.4 billion deal to buy robo-adviser Wealthfront. That plan had been abandoned by the time Mr Ermotti returned to lead UBS in 2023.

UBS’ valuation, as measured by the so-called price-to-book ratio, still lags its rival’s by a substantial amount.

“We have the cost base of a much larger organisation in the US, but we don’t have the capabilities yet that allow us to fully leverage our global franchise,” Mr Ermotti said. “We need to have a better footprint in the US.”

This time round, the strategy hinges on using the newly enlarged investment bank to bring more global products and services to US clients.