UBS commits to creating 300 jobs under new 18-month training scheme to build financial services skills

SINGAPORE - About 300 jobs for local fresh graduates and mid-career workerswill be created in UBS over the next 18 months in a move to support job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday (June 10).

The jobs are part of a new training scheme the bank is rolling out to help workers gain sustainable skills for the financial services sector. The 18-month programme is called Singapore UBS Programme for Employability and Resilience (Super).

A bank spokesman said the jobs will be across wealth management, investment banking and asset management, and also stretch across front, middle and back office roles.

New hires will need to complete the training, which will include rotations in different parts of the bank as well as structured training at UBS Business University in Singapore.

They will be paid a full salary while on the programme, the spokesman told The Straits Times.

UBS, which employs almost 3,000 people in Singapore, said in a statement that the Super scheme will equip trainees with skills and experiences that would be valuable as Singapore's recovery phase begins following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is aligned with the workforce development priorities of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, it added.

The bank's ongoing graduate trainee programme and undergraduate summer internships will continue to run as usual alongside the new programme.

"The vision is to create the financial workforce of the future," said UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh.

"UBS has the knowledge and experience to make this happen and... we are confident we can make a difference."

Mr August Hatecke, UBS Singapore country head and Asia Pacific co-head of wealth management, said Super is "a promise to upskill our own people to give them the capabilities they will need in the future".