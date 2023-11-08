UBS begins first AT1 bond sale since Credit Suisse collapse

UBS Group has begun the sale of hotly anticipated additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, marking its first issuance of the securities since Credit Suisse’s writedown of about US$17 billion (S$23.3 billion) of the debt.

The bank is offering two US dollar-denominated perpetual tranches callable in five and 10 years, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak about it.

Initial price discussions are at about 10 per cent for the shorter tranche and around 10.125 per cent for the longer one. The deal may be priced on Wednesday.

In total, the two tranches may amount to US$3 billion, according to two separate people with knowledge of the matter.

A UBS representative confirmed that the bank is selling AT1s but declined to comment further.

AT1 bonds, also known as contingent convertible bonds, are a relatively risky class of bank debt.

The new issuance will bolster UBS’ AT1 capital layer – an important buffer that helps banks comply with core capital requirements without relying solely on more expensive equity. The lender recently called a S$700 million bond and it also has a US$2.5 billion note that reaches its first early repayment date in January, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

The new notes have an attractive yield, with UBS’ existing US dollar AT1s offering an average of about 9.6 per cent until their next call date, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. They also contain a mechanism that would allow the bonds to be converted into ordinary shares once the bank’s articles of association are amended to provide enough conversion capital.

“It looks cheap (compared) to peers and in my opinion will be significantly oversubscribed,” said Aegon Asset Management head of credit research Laurent Frings.

The equity conversion mechanism – likely a response to the Credit Suisse drama – is also positive, he said.

“In terms of optics and the likelihood of seeing another trigger happening and shareholders getting something versus AT1 holders getting zero, this is definitely better.”

The March wipeout of Credit Suisse’s AT1s as part of the UBS rescue deal shook the market, causing the biggest daily slump in the history of the asset class. A last-minute tweak to Swiss law allowed the writedown to go ahead even as Credit Suisse shareholders managed to preserve some value in the deal.

A so-called Swiss penalty in the AT1 market lasted for several months, with yields soaring over non-Swiss peers as investors sought clarity on how Switzerland’s regulators would treat the securities in future.