Trump sues JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon for $6.4 billion over alleged debanking

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump filed a US$5 billion (S$6.4 billion) lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Jan 22, accusing them of debanking him by closing several of his accounts to further a political agenda.

The lawsuit accused the largest US bank of violating its own policies by singling out Mr Trump to ride the “political tide.”

JPMorgan denied that it closes accounts for political or religious reasons.

“While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit,” it said. “We respect the President’s right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves.”

Mr Trump has also attacked other lenders including Bank of America with allegations of debanking, and recently stirred up industry opposition by demanding a 10 per cent cap on credit card interest rates. Mr Dimon, who has run JPMorgan for two decades and is one of the most influential figures in corporate America, told the World Economic Forum on Jan 21 that capping card rates would curb access to credit for many consumers and amount to an “economic disaster .”

At the same time, industry executives have cheered the administration’s push for deregulation, which they say could cut red tape, boost profits and spur economic growth.

Mr Trump accused JPMorgan of violating its principles unilaterally by shutting accounts belonging to him and his hospitality companies. He also accused Mr Dimon of ordering a malicious “blacklist” to warn other banks about doing business with the Trump Organization and Trump family members, as well as with Mr Trump himself.

“Plaintiffs also suffered extensive reputational harm by being forced to reach out to other financial institutions in an effort to move their funds and accounts, making it clear that they had been debanked,” Mr Trump added.

JPMorgan said it closes accounts that create legal or regulatory risk for the company. “We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so,” it said.

Debanking scrutiny intensifies

Banks have faced growing political pressure in recent years, particularly from conservatives who say lenders have for political reasons discriminated against industries such as firearms and fossil fuels. That pressure has intensified during Mr Trump’s second White House term, with the Republican accusing some banks of refusing to serve him and other conservatives. Banks have denied that allegation.

In December, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a leading bank regulator, said in a report that the nine largest US banks have restricted financial services to certain industries as part of a debanking push. The regulator did not provide specific examples of wrongdoing but said it had found large banks either refused services to some industries or required higher levels of scrutiny from 2020 to 2023. Those affected included oil and gas companies, cryptocurrency firms, tobacco and e-cigarette manufacturers, and firearm companies, it said.

The regulator found that many banks publicly disclosed restrictive policies, often tied to environmental, social and governance goals. Many banks have since curtailed such practices and the regulator said it is continuing to review thousands of debanking complaints.

In 2025, JPMorgan said it was cooperating with inquiries from government agencies and other entities regarding its policies in light of the Trump administration’s push against alleged debanking.

US regulators have also examined whether their own supervisory policies discouraged banks from serving certain corporate customers.

In 2025, federal bank regulators said they would stop policing banks based on so-called reputational risk, under which supervisors could penalise institutions for activities that were not explicitly illegal but could expose them to negative publicity or costly litigation. Some banks viewed the reputational risk standard as vague and subjective, giving supervisors wide discretion. The industry has also urged regulators to update anti-money laundering rules, which can force banks to close suspicious accounts without explanation. REUTERS