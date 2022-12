SINGAPORE - Travel is back with a vengeance with consumers splashing out so much on items such as air tickets and hotels that total credit card spending has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Total billings on Singapore-issued credit and charge cards came in at an estimated $20.2 billion in the third quarter, up from $16 billion in the same period in 2021, according to checks by The Straits Times on Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) data.