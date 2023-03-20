‘There’s a human cost’: Bumpy road ahead for UBS-Credit Suisse marriage in S’pore

SINGAPORE – The takeover of global banking heavyweight Credit Suisse has raised fresh questions about the future of Switzerland’s second-largest bank, including its business in Singapore.

Switzerland’s regulator announced on Sunday that UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, will buy long-time rival Credit Suisse for three billion Swiss francs (S$4.3 billion).

It will also assume up to US$5.4 billion (S$7.2 billion) in losses under the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2023.

The takeover is likely to be a lengthy and complex process, and will involve consequences such as job cuts while also bringing other opportunities, observers told The Straits Times.

A former senior executive of both banks said that full integration of the banks will probably extend beyond the end of this year, given their huge sizes and differences in internal processes.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said: “In the UBS-Credit Suisse case, it is even more complicated due to the multi-product, multi-market nature of the business, which is made even more intricate as both banks operate across many regulatory jurisdictions.”

Mergers and acquisitions usually take place after many months of negotiations, noted Singapore Management University Assistant Professor Aurobindo Ghosh, who specialises in finance.

“However, in this case, the deal was hastily done and brokered... Some of the details like the continuation of branches and banking departments of the two similar financial institutions can take quite a while,” he added.

Associate professor of economics Jamus Lim of Essec Business School Asia-Pacific said the collapse of Credit Suisse will undoubtedly dent the overall vibrancy and diversity of the local financial landscape.

But he added that the rationalisation will ultimately strengthen the system, so long as the unwinding of Credit Suisse’s positions and settlement of trades occur in an orderly manner.

“Risks from contagion tend to be front-loaded, so as long as markets settle over the course of the next few weeks, and no new failures reveal themselves, we should be able to ride through this period of heightened volatility,” said Prof Lim.

UBS and Credit Suisse are among 30 global financial institutions that are deemed to be systemically important – meaning their failure could trigger a wider financial crisis – and they run large operations globally.

Singapore is home to UBS’ biggest regional office, which is situated in Dhoby Ghaut.

The wealth manager employs close to 3,500 staff here and its Asia-Pacific global wealth management business had invested assets worth US$437 billion as at the end of last year.