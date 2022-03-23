Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April

The BOT has said repeatedly that it does not support cryptocurrencies as payments. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has issued rules to ban digital assets from being used to pay for goods and services from April 1, the market regulator said on Wednesday (March 23).

The move was in line with earlier discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on a need to regulate such activity by digital asset business operators as it could impact the country's financial stability and overall economy, the SEC said in a statement.

Digital asset business operators that provide such services must comply with the new rules within 30 days from the effective date, it said.

The BOT has said repeatedly that it does not support cryptocurrencies as payments. It will hold a briefing on regulatory guidelines for banks' digital asset business later on Wednesday.

In January, the regulator in Indonesia also warned financial firms not to offer and facilitate crypto sales, amid a boom in its usage.

More On This Topic
Indonesia bans financial firms from facilitating crypto sales

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top