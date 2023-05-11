Strong start to 2023 for DBS, OCBC and UOB but outlook clouded by asset quality risks, higher funding costs

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s three local banks have started the year strongly with earnings boosted by higher interest rates, but they will have to contend with an environment of heightened global uncertainty.

DBS and OCBC posted record quarterly net profits for the first quarter, while UOB racked up earnings that hit a new high once one-off expenses related to its acquisition of Citigroup’s regional consumer units were excluded.

However, the banks’ bosses pointed out that profit margins from high rates have peaked as the US Federal Reserve will likely stop its rate-hiking cycle soon. There are also possible spillover effects from recent banking crises overseas.

Phillip Securities research analyst Glenn Thum said another major headwind is muted loan growth but this could pick up in the second half of the year as people become more comfortable with higher interest rates.

Commercial real estate has also come under pressure in developed markets amid tighter financial conditions, although it helps that banks here largely lend to high-quality network customers in the sector, he added.

Maybank research head Thilan Wickramasinghe said lenders’ non-performing loans remained benign in the first quarter despite tougher operating conditions, but he noted: “With interest rates expected to stay higher for longer and slowing global growth, we think the risks to asset quality are increasing.

“In terms of geographies and sectors, we think falling asset quality will be broad-based. Unlike the global financial crisis or the offshore and marine crisis in Singapore, where the sectors under pressure were clear, there is low visibility of weak spots in the current cycle.”

Mr Willie Tanoto, a director in Fitch Ratings’ financial institutions team in Singapore, said the sharp increase in global interest rates over the past year is likely to pressure the ability of some borrowers to service debts.

“We think non-performing loans will rise by the end of the year amid this more difficult credit climate, but the increase in impairment ratios is likely to be modest and within the three banks’ capacities to absorb from their ample loan-loss reserves,” he noted.

All three banks set aside more general allowances in the first quarter for potential bad loans even as their non-performing loan ratios improved or held steady.

Bloomberg Intelligence Asian financials credit analyst Rena Kwok said systemic stresses seem unlikely but pockets of stress might creep up from riskier segments such as unsecured retail and small and medium-sized enterprises in export-oriented sectors.

Meanwhile, banks are optimistic about fee income, which rebounded from the fourth quarter and reversed declines over the past year as investor sentiment improved. There were also larger inflows of net new money.

“In the next quarter, we’ll see confirmation of whether fee income has recovered,” said Mr Thum, adding that Singapore banks are benefitting from a flight to safety given the banking turmoil overseas.

Mr Wickramasinghe noted that wealth management fees are unlikely to recover completely amid high interest rates, however, a potential pause in rate hikes might drive customers to take more risks than they did last year.

He added: “While it is true net interest margins (NIMs) have peaked and should start to trend down, overall margins are likely to remain at levels higher than the past decade, especially as central banks contemplate keeping interest rates higher for longer.

“This should still provide significant support for net interest income.”