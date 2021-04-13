StanChart nabs UBS veteran Raymond Ang as global private and priority banking head

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Standard Chartered has named UBS veteran Raymond Ang as its new global head of private and priority banking, subject to regulatory approval.

In his new role based in Singapore, he is responsible for the bank's affluent client continuum and will report to consumer, private and business banking chief executive Judy Hsu.

Mr Ang has 25 years of experience across consumer and private banking, and has held senior positions across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore.

Before this appointment, he was the head of Greater China, Japan International and Indonesia Markets at UBS, where he spent almost a decade. Before that, he also worked at The Carlyle Group, DBS and Citi.

He is slated to join StanChart later in the year; more details will be revealed closer to the joining date, said the bank in a statement.