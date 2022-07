SINGAPORE - Cryptocurrencies have lost their shine in recent months after rising United States interest rates sent the greenback soaring while sparking an inflow of capital into US dollar-backed securities.

Crypto has lost around US$2 trillion (S$2.8 trillion) in value since its peak in November 2021, with Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital coin, down around 70 per cent from its all-time high of nearly US$69,000.