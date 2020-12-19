S'pore firm's virtual payment card lets visitors go cashless in China

A new virtual payment card issued by a Singapore start-up will enable cashless payments anywhere in China without having to set up a bank account there.

Aleta Planet, a China-centric fintech firm started by Singaporean Ryan Gwee, yesterday officially launched its AP-1 virtual card for QR code or contactless payments through UnionPay, a global payment brand accepted at over 52 million merchants worldwide.

Aleta Planet's AP-1 is one of a few foreign virtual cards that can be widely used in China for big and small transactions. China's cashless society has often been a challenge for visitors, with many merchants not accepting international credit cards or cash. Payment is made from local bank accounts using mobile payments via QR codes.

But many foreigners do not have local bank accounts. According to Mr Gwee, who is Aleta Planet's chief executive and chairman, AP-1 can solve these issues.

"Using the AP-1 wallet, Singaporeans and other visitors can pay and purchase anywhere in China like a local," he said.

He explained that AP-1 users can leverage the ubiquitous network of UnionPay for various transactions, including buying street food, taking taxis and booking air tickets.

AP-1 users can also enjoy significant savings through the competitive and direct exchange rates from UnionPay, Mr Gwee added.

"AP-1 is uniquely placed to support foreigners because it taps into the payment network of UnionPay, a leading global payment brand," he said. "As borders gradually open, users will find AP-1 an easy, convenient and secure way of spending like a local in China. For now, they can still benefit from remitting funds to UnionPay cardholders within 60 seconds and enjoy exclusive UnionPay rewards and promotions in Singapore."

Alipay and WeChat wallets also allow tourists to use payment systems in China. But their use is limited to three months and a maximum of 2,000 yuan (S$410). AP-1 has no such limits on time or amount.

AP-1 can also be used at retailers in Singapore that accept UnionPay's QR code or Mobile Quickpass.

Aleta Planet is the latest fintech to enter the US$100 trillion (S$133 trillion) global payment services market which has traditionally been controlled by banks.

Technology companies such as Alibaba, Apple, Soramitsu and scores of others around the world have been disrupting this lucrative market by rolling out products catering to a more tech-savvy populace who prefer cashless payment wallets at home and abroad. Most of these payment systems have been cheaper and faster than the bank-owned legacy systems.

Mr Gwee, who worked at Standard Chartered Bank in China for almost two decades, gathered a team of banking and technology specialists to start up Aleta Planet in 2014. Initially, it focused on cross-border business-to-business digital payments through the UnionPay network, but has now expanded into business-to-consumer service offerings.

As a certified principal member of UnionPay International, Aleta Planet enables merchants to accept more than 8.4 billion UnionPay cards issued globally. It also plans to issue UnionPay commercial and retail cards.

Earlier this year, Aleta Planet launched a remittance service on UnionPay's MoneyExpress network to enable the estimated 380,000 Chinese nationals working in Singapore to safely and quickly send money back to China.

It also announced its partnership with one-stop lifestyle app Nestia to allow its over 600,000 registered members to make both offline and online payments using a UnionPay virtual card.